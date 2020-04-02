WINNIPEG -- The province continues to increase measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Many Manitobans are staying home and for some, all this negative news can be draining.

But some people in the province are stepping up to help spread some positivity and brighten people's days.

A fence along St. David Road at Fernwood Avenue in St. Vital has been covered in chalk drawings with messages thanking healthcare workers, one person also writing "We're Stronger Together."

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News

People at a home in North Kildonan also showcased some art to thank all frontline workers.

North Kildonan home

Source: Candice Kuklik 

Baba's House Ice Cream and Desserts in the North End broke out the chalk and encouraged people to be a "social distance butterfly."

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

Source: Glenn Pismenny/CTV News

Even in the snow, messages of hope are being spread.

Winnipeggers have also found a fun way to stay entertained with the Great Winnipeg Bear Hunt. People have been leaving bears and other stuffed animals in their windows to spread cheer.

Ana Placido posted on Facebook what her partner and his niece, Francisco and Justine Aguiar, did for the bear hunt. They added a little twist thanking front line workers.

Source: Ana Placido/ Facebook

Even residents in Pilot Mound, Man., have stuffies out to make everyone's day a little better.

Even Fairmont Winnipeg is spreading the love in its own way as it is wishing people to stay safe and be well.

Source: Alex Brown/CTV News