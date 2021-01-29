WINNIPEG -- Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of misleading people about a legal fight over a major flood protection project.

On Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister held a news conference urging Ottawa to sign off on the Lake Manitoba-Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels project.

It’s a $540 million flood mitigation plan.

Pallister was asked how a current court injunction, granted to four area First Nations is impacting plans for the project.

Pallister said the injunction was beaten in court.

“I think you’re probably referring to the injunction which was defeated in court on December the 23,” said Pallister Thursday, “Where it was demonstrated in the court decision that this was a groundless attempt to delay the process.”

In fact, that decision referenced by the premier was an unsuccessful attempt by the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Assembly of First Nations to intervene in the appeal of the injunction by the province.

The injunction is still in place.

Chief Cornell McLean chairs the Interlake Reserves Tribal Council and is the Chief of Lake Manitoba First Nation.

“He’s saying what he wants people to believe as usual it’s not true,” said Chief McLean.

He wasn’t the only one weighing in.

“Let me correct the premier for misleading Manitobans and everyone, that’s not really what happened,” said Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand.

A spokesperson for Premier Pallister sent CTV News this statement:

“I can confirm the premier misspoke...he was referencing that government had successfully appealed one aspect of the decision on this injunction.

Government successfully opposed motions by others to intervene in the appeal.”

Both sides are also at odds on another matter related to the outlet project, consultations.

“I haven’t signed onto consultation, nor has my community been consulted by anybody,” said McLean.

“We have our consultations underway in virtually all cases now, all the First Nations now have signed onto the consultation agreements.” said Pallister Thursday

The appeal of the injunction is scheduled for Feb. 19.