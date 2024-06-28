Injured cat found near Transcona explosion
An injured cat with singed whiskers has been located near the site of a house explosion in Transcona on Wednesday.
She is currently being cared for by the Winnipeg Humane Society.
The cat’s photo appeared on a website devoted to lost and found animals. The page indicates the feline was found on June 28, 2024 on Cranbrook Bay just 400 metres away from the explosion which leveled the Camrose Bay home.
The black and white cat is listed as a female approximately two years old. A neighbor in the area has confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that they rounded up the cat with the help of another neighbor. The Winnipeg Humane Society said the cat came in this morning but has not been fully assessed yet therefore they cannot comment on the extent of the cat’s injuries.
Winnipeg Police confirmed Thursday they made contact with the father and daughter who lived at the home and they were not present at the time of the blast.
No one has come forward to claim the injured cat and it is not known if the cat’s injuries are related to the explosion.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
DEVELOPING Minivan slams into a Long Island nail salon, killing 4 and injuring 9, fire official says
A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named Canada's new Chief of the Defence Staff
Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan will be named Canada's new Chief of the Defence Staff, CTV News has learned.
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
BREAKING Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Domestic violence resource card initiative develops in southern Saskatchewan
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
-
'It's problematic': Frustration growing as Regina city council meetings drag on, tabled items pile on
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Saskatoon
-
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion
The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit expands as Sask. gets $327M infrastructure boost
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced joint funding of $327 million for infrastructure projects.
Edmonton
-
Murder charge laid in Whyte Avenue apartment killing
One person has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Whyte Avenue apartment earlier this week.
-
Sexual offender sought by police after breaching release conditions
Edmonton police are looking for a convicted sexual offender who has not checked in with his supervisor.
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
-
Calgarians urged to keep up water conservation; 16 Avenue reopens as feeder main prepares for flushing
City of Calgary officials warned residents about letting up on their conservation efforts at Friday's afternoon update regarding ongoing feeder main repairs and water restrictions.
-
Calgary man faces multiple charges for carelessly storing firearms
A Calgary man has been charged with 10 firearms-and weapons-related offences after a search warrant was executed at his home in the northwest.
Toronto
-
Group which operates Revue Cinema obtains court injunction to stay open
The non-profit group which runs Toronto's oldest operating movie theatre says it will remain open after receiving a court injunction halting an eviction next week.
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
New tow truck requirements kick in, as province takes oversight of troubled industry
The Ontario government says it is cracking down on fraudulent tow truck drivers with a new certification requirement it calls a first among Canada's provinces.
Ottawa
-
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
-
Braeside's Dean Letourneau expected to be drafted into the NHL
It's a big moment for Ottawa Valley hockey player Dean Letourneau, who is expected to be selected in tonight's NHL draft.
-
Carleton MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgement'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus due to "serious lapses in judgement."
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Habs choose forward Ivan Demidov with 5th pick in NHL Draft; Celine Dion makes the announcement
The Montreal Canadiens selected forward Ivan Demidov fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night at The Spere in Las Vegas.
-
'Multiple fatalities' after fiery crash on Laval roadway: police
Police say there are 'multiple fatalities' after a fiery crash in Laval Friday afternoon.
-
Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
Atlantic
-
'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
75-year-old man charged with impaired driving in N.S. highway collision
A 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., is facing multiple impaired driving offences in connection to a three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke that hospitalized five people on Thursday.
-
Four firearms missing after N.S. business break-in
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for four firearms after a break-in at a Whycocomagh business on Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service offering $10K signing bonus to bolster staff
Just months away from taking over as the police of jurisdiction, the Surrey Police Service is putting up some cash in hopes of recruiting more officers.
-
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
-
Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.
-
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Northern Ontario
-
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
-
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
Barrie
-
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
-
Here's what police want you to know about the Investment Scam
Police are warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake promises and guarantees that can ultimately result in loss of money.
Kitchener
-
Showdown momentarily delays – but doesn’t stop – Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it played out at Stratford City Hall.
-
Beef farmers worry about impact of ongoing Cargill strike in Guelph, Ont.
The strike at the Cargill Dunlop meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont. has now entered its second month. We find out how farmers are coping with the disruption.
-
University of Waterloo reflects one year after hate-motivated stabbing spree
Exactly one year after a hate-motivated triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, members of the school community are reflecting on what’s changed over the last year and what work still needs to be done.
London
-
Sentencing delayed for London man who crashed stolen pick-up truck, killing one
The sentencing hearing for a London man found guilty of crashing a stolen pick-up truck and killing a woman has been delayed. Earlier this year 39-year-old Shawn Tinning plead guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash.
-
Expanding basic needs supports for homeless Londoners on hold until federal funding approved
City council has delayed the expansion of outreach service that provides basic needs to Londoners experiencing homelessness because the timeline to receive new federal funding for the program remains unknown.
-
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.