Injured cat found near Transcona explosion

An injured cat with singed whiskers has been located near the site of a house explosion in Transcona on Wednesday.

She is currently being cared for by the Winnipeg Humane Society.

The cat’s photo appeared on a website devoted to lost and found animals. The page indicates the feline was found on June 28, 2024 on Cranbrook Bay just 400 metres away from the explosion which leveled the Camrose Bay home.

The black and white cat is listed as a female approximately two years old. A neighbor in the area has confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that they rounded up the cat with the help of another neighbor. The Winnipeg Humane Society said the cat came in this morning but has not been fully assessed yet therefore they cannot comment on the extent of the cat’s injuries.

Winnipeg Police confirmed Thursday they made contact with the father and daughter who lived at the home and they were not present at the time of the blast.

No one has come forward to claim the injured cat and it is not known if the cat’s injuries are related to the explosion.