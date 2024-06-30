1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids

A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

According to RCMP, the three men were from Misipawistik Cree Nation and were travelling by boat to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose. They were on their way back to the community but didn’t show up at their meeting place and haven’t been in contact with anyone.

The three men were reported missing around 7 a.m. Friday, on Little Moose Lake.

"Poor weather on the lake was a factor on the day the men went missing," a spokesperson for RCMP told CTV News in an email.

Several search and rescue groups along with the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were deployed in the area. A helicopter was also used to help find the missing boaters.

Items belonging to the group were discovered along the shoreline.

On Saturday, the body of one of the men was found in the water by Easterville Search and Rescue.

The search continues for the 28-year-old and 29-year-old men, who have yet to be found.

This is a developing story. More to come.