William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition

William Avenue has been reopened to traffic after a home was demolished due to a major fire Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a vacant two-storey building on William Avenue, between Ellen and Gertie, at 5:35 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

A news release said crews battled the fire from the outside using an aerial ladder truck and the home was slated for demolition.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.