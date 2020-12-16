WINNIPEG -- An inmate serving a sentence at Stony Mountain Institution has died, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Melvis Owen, an inmate at the Manitoba prison, died while in custody on Dec. 15. A cause of death was not listed.

According to CSC, Owen was serving a sentence of five years and five months for assault causing bodily harm since Aug. 14, 2018.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances,” the organization said in a statement. “CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.”

CSC said Owen’s next of kin have been notified of his death.