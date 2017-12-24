

CTV Winnipeg





A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate with a modified toothbrush at the Brandon Correctional Centre Saturday evening, Brandon police said.

Police said the victim suffered three small puncture wounds and received medical treatment.

The suspect, who is from Brandon, was charged with assault with a weapon and breaching his undertaking for possessing the weapon.

He is scheduled to appear for remand, police said.