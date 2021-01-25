Advertisement
Inmate with a "History of Violence" escapes from Stony Mountain
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 12:31AM CST
In a tweet from Manitoba RCMP, Stonewall RCMP are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Stony Mountain minimum-security unit Sunday night.
25-year-old Owen Spence was missing from the 7 pm headcount; police say Spence has a history of violence.
He may be on his way to Brandon. He is described as 5` 10`` and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said if you see him do not approach him. If you have any information, you are to call police immediately.