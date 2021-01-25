In a tweet from Manitoba RCMP, Stonewall RCMP are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Stony Mountain minimum-security unit Sunday night.

25-year-old Owen Spence was missing from the 7 pm headcount; police say Spence has a history of violence.

He may be on his way to Brandon. He is described as 5` 10`` and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said if you see him do not approach him. If you have any information, you are to call police immediately.