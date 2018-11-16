

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s Chief Medical Examiner has called an inquest into the death of a Winnipeg man while in custody.

Richard Kakish, 44, died on Aug. 13, 2017.

According to Dr. John K. Younes, Kakish was arrested by Winnipeg police on Aug. 9, 2017 and taken to the Remand Centre. Dr. Younes said Kakish complained of pain and was assessed in hospital.

Over the next few days, his condition worsened and he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office was notified and an autopsy was conducted. According to the province, the immediate cause of Kakish’s death was complication of hypovolemic shock, which is a life-threatening condition that results when you lose a significant amount of your blood or fluid supply. The hypovolemic shock was due to laceration of the spleen from blunt trauma to the torso.

Kakish’s death was determined to be a homicide.

The inquest was called in accordance with The Fatal Inquiries Act.

Information on when and where the inquest will occur will be released on a later date.