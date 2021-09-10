Inquest called into death of Manitoba man following arrest by RCMP

The inquest was announced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer Friday into the death of Lawrence Beaulieu from Ebb and Flow First Nation. (File Image) The inquest was announced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer Friday into the death of Lawrence Beaulieu from Ebb and Flow First Nation. (File Image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island