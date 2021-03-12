WINNIPEG -- One year ago, the global COVID-19 pandemic officially arrived in Manitoba.

On March 12, 2020, a Winnipeg woman in her 40s became Manitoba's first presumptive case of COVID-19. Now a year later, the province has reported more than 32,000 cases and more than 900 deaths related to COVID-19.

