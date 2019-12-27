WINNIPEG -- Kelly Fraser, an Inuit pop singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 26.

Fraser was born in Sanikiluaq, NT, but was living in Winnipeg. Her Facebook page has been turned into a memorialized account.

She first made waves with a cover of a Rihanna song sung in Inuktitut posted online in 2013 that has been viewed more than 380,000 times.

Fraser released her first album “Isuma” in 2014. Her second album “Sedna,” which came out in 2017, was nominated for a Juno for Indigenous Music Album of the Year.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of Fraser’s sisters, to help raise money for the costs associated with the death of a loved one. So far, nearly $30,000 has been fundraised.

Fraser’s family is asking that people not ask them about what happened, but messages of support and love are welcome.