'It has to be magical': Mary Poppins returns to Rainbow Stage
The classic story of a much-needed nanny blowing into town is gracing Winnipeg’s Rainbow Stage once again.
Mary Poppins is returning Aug. 15 with a familiar face, Colleen Furlan, as the leading lady. She has played other leading roles and made her debut in the ensemble of Rainbow Stage’s 2013 production of Mary Poppins.
This time around it’s the director making her debut. Alexandra Herzog told CTV News she can't wait to see people’s reactions.
“Having an audience for the first time is exciting because at this point we don't know where the laughs are. I mean, we can kind of guess, but I think it'll be fun to hear that live with an audience,” she said.
Herzog said the part of Poppins' story that has always been important to her is the message about chosen family.
“She isn't the kids’ mom or dad, but her position in their life, to me, is equal, and I think that it really just speaks to chosen families that we all have in our life, and the value of the people who are there for us and support us unconditionally outside of the traditional families that we have.”
Herzog said the show is filled with nostalgia, magic and heartfelt moments.
“It has to be magical, and I think that we've done a really good job of achieving that,” she said.
The show runs Aug. 15-Sept. 1, 2024 at Rainbow Stage.
