'It is more dangerous': police chiefs call for help following officer deaths
Canada's police chiefs are calling for help, following the deaths of nine officers since September – a trend they say shows policing today has become more dangerous
Late last year an Ontario police officer was shot and killed south of Hamilton, near Hagersville. It was described as an ambush and one of the two suspects charged in his death was out on bail.
Now police executives across the country including Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth say urgent action is needed to protect the public and officers.
"I started in the 80s and I can tell you it is more dangerous, our environment is much different now," Smyth said in an interview with CTV News.
As president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, Smyth has given a letter to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, calling for a meeting with her provincial counterparts. Stefanson is currently the Chair of the Council of the Federation.
The letter says in the last six months nine officers have died, eight of them to random violence. It says these numbers are now in stark comparison to the United States, something that has never been seen before. The letter also says there is a 'degradation of discourse' around policing as well as funding, and an increase in drug, gang and gun violence.
Former Winnipeg police chief Devon Clunis says the job today is more dangerous.
"The one time in my career I had an individual with a loaded gun, (he) dropped it and he ran,” Clunis said. “That would not be happening today. Our officers are consistently facing that level of threat."
There are concerns police are arresting violent offenders only to see them walk out of court. The chiefs want Ottawa to reform bail laws.
They say over the last four years they can track distinct spikes in the number of people released on bail, and violent crimes committed by those individuals.
Manitoba and other provinces have echoed those concerns. The federal government is considering changes.
Stefanson has sent a letter to the other premiers about holding a meeting.
"We've seen a significant number of homicides in our police forces across the country," said Stefanson. “We don’t want to see that continue. We need to make sure we're taking action."
Stefanson did say she would like to have a meeting with the chiefs of police.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell court
A federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Regina
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of paws
A bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
Edmonton
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton
A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
Toronto
-
Millions of Ontarians without family doctors as experts call for 'radical overhaul' of specialty
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Renters say 'predatory' increases are pricing them out of Calgary
Multiple people tell CTV News their rents have jumped as high as 40 per cent year over year. They say without significant solutions from the province, they'll be forced onto the street.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Broken System documentary nominated for prestigious national award
A CTV News Calgary documentary on the crisis in the EMS system has been nominated for a prestigious national award.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ice storm: Quebec households without power approaching 1 million, 40 per cent of Montrealers in the dark
About 40 per cent of Montrealers were in the dark Wednesday night as a powerful spring ice storm coated several parts of southern Quebec. Across the province, more than 900,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Montreal schools closing Thursday due to ice storm
Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
Ottawa
-
Weather alerts end after freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Ottawa was coated in a layer of ice Wednesday after a "significant" freezing rainstorm that lasted for hours. The storm brought down trees, caused widespread power outages and halted Ottawa's LRT.
-
No timeline for return to full LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
Freezing rain causes numerous Via Rail cancellations between Toronto and Montreal
Via Rail reported several cancellations along the Toronto-Montreal corridor Wednesday due to inclement weather, including an Ottawa to Toronto train that was stopped for several hours after hitting a fallen tree.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Emergency alert for 'dangerous man' in Pictou County, N.S., cancelled by RCMP
An emergency alert regarding a “dangerous man” in Pictou County, N.S., has been cancelled by RCMP.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUV
Often when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing pay
More contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warn
The Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. invests $9M to provide electricity to cruise ships in Victoria
The British Columbia government will invest $9 million to design and deliver onshore electrical power to cruise ships docking at Victoria's Ogden Point terminal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.