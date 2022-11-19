'It really does make a difference': tree tag program gives to pets in need

A Transcona pet store is helping a local charity make the holidays brighter for pet owners in need.

Pet Valu on Plessis Road is hosting the Animal Food Bank’s tree tag gift program from now until Christmas.

The tags hung on the store Christmas tree list a specific pet in Winnipeg, and what they would like for Christmas. Customers can stop in or call the store and pick out a gift for a pet in need.

"So far it hasn’t been a ton of things happening, because Christmas is just getting started, but were hoping in December is really picks up," said Kim Kurylo, a volunteer driver with the Winnipeg Animal Food Bank.

The gifts include dog and cat food, toys, and treats. Kurylo said there are gifts for all types of animals, "A cat or dog, there's even a hamster up here," she said.

Kurylo added that they are desperately looking for drivers to help deliver food to pet owners in need.

"Right now we have 80 orders sitting there, waiting to be delivered," said Kurylo.

She said they receive 150 – 200 requests for pet food every month, and that number is expected to go up in December.

"So far this year we have provided over 100,000 meals for animals in Winnipeg," she said.

Donations are being accepted at Pet Valu, 1750 Plessis Road.

Kurylo said a recent poll the organization conducted shows how desperate the need is, "About 56 per cent of people replied that they would have had to surrender their pet if it wasn’t for the Winnipeg Animal Food Bank, so it really does make a difference."