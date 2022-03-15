Winnipeg Animal Services looking for people to adopt dogs

Winnipeg's Animal Services says if you are looking to adopt a dog, now is the time.

The city service had a record 39 dogs in its facility as of Monday night. Leland Gordon, head of the city’s Animal Services, said that is unheard of in recent history.

"We've really kind of almost hit our capacity here," he said. "That includes everything from unlicensed strays, in other words, dogs running our streets with no licences, and, of course, animals that are up for adoption."

Gordon said pet owners need to take precautions to make sure they are not contributing to the problem. He said pet owners need to make sure their animal is wearing a licence.

"We don't speak dog, and I don't know if a dog that comes in is licensed or not. So it's critical you put your licence on dogs and cats," he said, adding it is also important to get pets spayed or neutered to cut back on demand.

He said while the city service is loaded up with canines, other shelters are nearing capacity as well.

"This is not an anomaly what's happening here," he said.

"What we need from the public right now is that if you're in a position to adopt a dog, right now it's a very good time to adopt a dog from Animal Services. It'll help with our capacity issues."

Animal Services is encouraging people who can't adopt to consider taking a dog on a week-long date to help out.

More information about adoptable pets at Animal Services can be found online.