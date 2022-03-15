Winnipeg Animal Services looking for people to adopt dogs
Winnipeg's Animal Services says if you are looking to adopt a dog, now is the time.
The city service had a record 39 dogs in its facility as of Monday night. Leland Gordon, head of the city’s Animal Services, said that is unheard of in recent history.
"We've really kind of almost hit our capacity here," he said. "That includes everything from unlicensed strays, in other words, dogs running our streets with no licences, and, of course, animals that are up for adoption."
Gordon said pet owners need to take precautions to make sure they are not contributing to the problem. He said pet owners need to make sure their animal is wearing a licence.
"We don't speak dog, and I don't know if a dog that comes in is licensed or not. So it's critical you put your licence on dogs and cats," he said, adding it is also important to get pets spayed or neutered to cut back on demand.
He said while the city service is loaded up with canines, other shelters are nearing capacity as well.
"This is not an anomaly what's happening here," he said.
"What we need from the public right now is that if you're in a position to adopt a dog, right now it's a very good time to adopt a dog from Animal Services. It'll help with our capacity issues."
Animal Services is encouraging people who can't adopt to consider taking a dog on a week-long date to help out.
More information about adoptable pets at Animal Services can be found online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson
Canadians are currently 'one of the most numerous nationalities' represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.
BREAKING | Trudeau to attend NATO meeting in Brussels later this month
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to fly to Brussels later this month to attend a NATO meeting about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trudeau, Joly, Anand among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand are among hundreds of Canadians banned from Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.
Russian invasion: Before-and-after satellite images show destruction across Ukraine
A CTVNews.ca interactive shows before-and-after satellite images showing the devastation wrought upon parts of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
How the U.S. could push Canadian provinces to adopt permanent daylight time
If a U.S. adopts permanent daylight time, that could set off a chain reaction north of the border, as two Canadian provinces have also passed legislation to adopt permanent daylight time if neighbouring U.S. states do the same.
Gov. Gen. Simon has in-person meeting with Queen, members of Royal Family
Canada's Governor General met in-person with members of the Royal Family on Tuesday, just one week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also held an audience with the Queen.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
From Ledbury to Lviv: British handyman delivers aid to Ukrainian front lines
After just 24 hours of putting out a call for humanitarian aid on social media, Ian Jackson received nearly five tonnes of supplies. Alongside family and friends, he drove to Lviv, Ukraine to deliver the aid directly to the front lines.
Regina
-
Fuel prices, impending CP rail strike concerns for Sask. RMs: SARM
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) is once again hosting its annual in-person convention in Regina after COVID-19 forced the event online last year.
-
Here's how to prepare your home for the spring melt
The City of Regina is reminding residents to protect their property as warmer temperatures cause the melting of snow and ice.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged in Saskatoon child's death first in Sask. to face cannabis impairment causing death charge
The woman charged with driving while impaired by THC causing the death of a girl is the first person in Saskatchewan to face this type of charge.
-
Saskatoon's shelters are full — so people are turning to bank vestibules
Saskatoon’s community support program is seeing a troubling trend of people loitering and sleeping in downtown bank vestibules when the weather gets cold.
-
Saskatoon woman aids mission to rescue pets from war-torn Ukraine
A Saskatoon woman has made it to Poland to start work on getting aid to Ukraine — and also help rescue pets from the war zone.
Northern Ontario
-
College students angry, scared as Friday strike deadline nears
Students only have a few days left to find out if they'll have class on Friday, much less the entire winter semester. The union that represents roughly 16,000 faculty across the province has set a strike deadline for Friday.
-
No damage reports following seismic event early Tuesday in Sudbury
A seismic event that registered 3.5 on the Richter scale took place at Coleman Mine early Tuesday morning.
-
Greater Sudbury Hydro billing error dates back to at least 2005
Despite a 'small, historic' billing system error by Greater Sudbury Hydro dating back to at least 2005, the electricity company will only have to provide refunds for four years of the overpayments.
Edmonton
-
Alberta byelection: Can the NDP ride its polling popularity to a seat steal up north?
As voters go to the polls in northeastern Alberta Tuesday, there's much more on the line than who will represent Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche in the legislature.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
$24M announced for Edmonton's new affordable housing project
The federal housing minister was in Edmonton Tuesday to announce a $24-million investment in Edmonton’s newest affordable housing project.
Toronto
-
Walmart announces global tech hub in Ontario. Here's what that means for new jobs
Walmart Inc. is making Ontario one of a pair of new global tech hubs, with plans to hire hundreds of workers at the two sites.
-
Canadian man out $81,000 after unknowingly using trading platform that was front for thieves
A Canadian man said he was scammed out of $81,000 after finding out the online trading platform he used was a front for thieves.
-
Ford, Trudeau to make a joint announcement Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford will make a joint announcement on Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
'Lots of need': Canadian charity bringing clean water to Ukraine
A Canadian charity supplying clean drinking water to developing nations has turned its attention to the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
-
Majority of Americans support restarting Keystone XL pipeline: poll
As countries look for an alternative to Russian oil in the wake of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, Americans are looking to Canada to provide that oil, according to a new poll.
-
Alberta reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain around 1K
There are 1,001 Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in hospital, and 70 of them are in ICU.
Montreal
-
Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end
A Montreal man is facing charges after a 10-year-old girl was badly beaten in the city's east end Monday.
-
Montreal college offering support after three students die in crash on Ontario highway
A Montreal CEGEP is offering support after three young men were killed in a crash on Highway 401 in Ontario over the weekend.
-
Quebec's National Assembly asks Ottawa to act faster in welcoming Ukrainian refugees
'We must do our part,' Legault said in the Quebec legislature. 'Quebec is ready to do its part with the federal government to welcome Ukrainian families in Quebec.'
Ottawa
-
Ukrainians in Ottawa react to Zelensky address with mixture of pride and heartbreak
Ukrainians living in Ottawa watched the address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the House of Commons with pride, while reflecting on the heartbreak of the ongoing war.
-
Ottawa LRT dispute heats up as more documents filed
The City of Ottawa is firing back at the consortium that built and maintains the Confederation Line LRT, disputing allegations that the city decided to launch the problem-plagued system prematurely.
-
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Atlantic
-
Injured Canadian says there was no warning ahead of missile attack on Ukrainian base
A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on Sunday says the deadly attack came with no warning.
-
N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday.
-
Sister confirms death of fisherman who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Kitchener
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region
'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
Kitchener signs defaced with 'hate-motivated' graffiti
Police are investigating after several homemade signs for Ukrainian refugees were defaced in Kitchener.
-
COVID-19 restrictions to remain in place at Waterloo-Wellington hospitals
As Ontario opens up, COVID-19 restrictions including masking and proof of vaccination will remain in place at hospitals in Waterloo Region and Wellington County until at least April 27.
Vancouver
-
The push to end to COVID tests for fully-vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is continuing to push the federal government to drop the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada for those who are fully vaccinated, and while there are rumblings a change may be coming, the timing is still up in the air.
-
Local Ukrainians outraged as Soviet flag flies from boat at Vancouver marina
A flag of the Soviet Union hanging from a boat at a Vancouver marina has local Ukrainians demanding action from the city.
-
B.C.'s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, care home outbreaks shrink again
The number of coronavirus-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has shrunk again, along with the number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes.
Vancouver Island
-
'All I heard was my sister screaming': Nanaimo teen sisters attacked in brazen home invasion
Two teenage sisters were treated by paramedics Monday after an intruder broke into their Nanaimo, B.C., home and attacked them with bear spray.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 4th consecutive day
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported across British Columbia on Tuesday, marking four days since a pandemic death was recorded in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Canadian warship intercepts, destroys shipment of cocaine off Central America
A Canadian warship has intercepted and destroyed approximately 800 kilograms of cocaine found aboard a boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.