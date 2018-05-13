A northern Manitoba community is faced with another loss following a massive blaze at a local restaurant.

Gypsy’s Bakery in Churchill went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Churchill Fire Chief Leroy Whitmore said crews were called just after 12:30 a.m., and upon arrival, heavy smoke and flames were shooting out of the roof.

He said crews made several attempts at fighting the fire from the inside, but the fire proved to be too challenging. After three hours of actively fighting the fire, Whitmore made the decision to knock down the building in order to protect nearby buildings.

“Due to the extent of the damage and the fire suppression efforts, it may not be possible to determine the cause of the blaze,” said Whitmore.

“The bakery is a total loss. It’s a shocking and sad day for Churchill.”

Churchill’s Mayor Mike Spence echoed similar sentiments.

“It’s a huge loss to our community. Tony and Helen provided great food and a great place to socialize,” said Spence. “Many tourists would comment on the great service.”