WINNIPEG -- Two women from Steinbach have raised more than $10,000 to help workers on the frontlines of the community’s battle against COVID-19.

Tara Schellenberg and Marcia Peterson started the fundraiser on Saturday through a GoFundMe page to rally behind health-care workers in their community, and the businesses impacted by it.

As of Tuesday, they had raised over $10,000.

“We started this fundraiser to bring food to the hospital and nursing homes to support our health-care workers who are fighting the fight of their life against COVID-19,” said Schellenberg

Schellenberg and Peterson buy meals from local restaurants with the donations to have them deliver to the hospital and the care homes. The restaurants perform the food deliveries, and the food arrives in individual portions, in containers that can be wiped down.

“It’s a win-win situation, because we’re able to support those smaller businesses, as well as show our support for healthcare workers,” Schellenberg said.

She added it is a simple gesture to show appreciation to people in the community.

“A warm meal is just a real tangible way to feel loved,” she said. “It’s something you can taste and hold, and all of that. It’s tangible.”

According to the GoFundMe, any excess funds will be donated to the Bethesda Foundation.