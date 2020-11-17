WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced more COVID-19 outbreaks at personal care homes and assisted living facilities on Tuesday.

Health officials said the outbreaks are at the Bridgepark Manor Assisted Living Facility in Steinbach, Man., the Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, Fairview Personal Care Home in Brandon, and Winnipegosis Personal Care Home in Winnipegosis.

The province also announced an outbreak at the Union Gospel Mission in Winnipeg.

All of these facilities have been moved to the critical or red level on Manitoba’s pandemic response system.

BRIDGEPARK MANOR

On Tuesday, Bridgepark Manor issued a memo to its residents saying a number of tenants tested positive for COVID-19. The facility said it suspended dining room services and activities until Dec. 18; instead, staff will bring the food to the tenants’ units.

The facility is also discouraging people from using any public areas, such as the lobbies and libraries, until Dec. 18.

Bridgepark Manor is asking residents to limit trips outside of the building to essential appointments, monitor themselves for symptoms, wash their hands often, and wear a mask when leaving their unit.

Designated family caregivers can still come into the facility and bring essential items, though they have to wear a mask throughout the entire visit in the unit. If a tenant doesn’t have a family member that can shop for them, they should contact Bridgepark Manor’s front desk to get help with essential groceries.