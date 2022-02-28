'It's great just to watch them': celebrating polar bears at Assiniboine Park Zoo

The Assiniboine Park Zoo celebrated a Manitoba icon this past weekend – the polar bear.

Sunday marked International Polar Bear Day, which coincides with the period when polar bear mothers and cubs are in their dens.

The day is aimed at raising awareness about the survival of the cubs, who are especially vulnerable during the denning season.

Dale Irwin, who attended the Assiniboine Park Zoo on International Polar Bear Day, said her family came to see the polar bears and learn about the zoo’s polar bear conservation efforts.

Irwin said all her grandchildren love polar bears.

“They just love to see all of the animals, but especially the polar bears, especially in winter, because they’re very active here in the winter,” Irwin said.

“[Polar bears] love the cold weather. They love to swim in the winter. They love to slide down the snow hills. It’s great just to watch them.”

The Assiniboine Park Zoo marked the occasion with craft kits and a polar bear scavenger hunt. The zoo is also auctioning off the paw print from one of its bears, with proceeds supporting its polar bear rescue and care team.

Emma Mahussier, one of the kids who attended International Polar Bear Day at the zoo, said she got to see the polar bears playing, napping and rolling around.

“The zookeepers feed polar bears special little sparkles so they can tell who is who,” she explained.