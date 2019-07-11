

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba’s largest Indigenous community is celebrating an expansion into Winnipeg.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson signed the papers officially establishing an urban reserve Wednesday.

The 3.71-acre urban reserve is located at 1075 Portage Ave.

Chief Glen Hudson of Peguis First Nation says this historic agreement is long overdue, but is excited about future economic development and employment.

“It means jobs, it means opportunities, it means growth not only for First Nations here in Winnipeg, but non-First Nations and the economy,” Hudson said.

The First Nation is currently renting office space on the property, and plans to expand to include a pharmacy, a clinic, and a recreational cannabis shop.

The urban reserve is part of the Treaty Land Entitlement Framework Agreement from 2008.

“The idea of an addition to the reserve means the nation actually bought the property and now we (the federal government) help with the renovation, but mainly we’re signing it over to make it a legitimate part of their reserve,” Bennett told CTV News’ Renee Rodgers.

The federal government contributed $1 million to support pre-construction and construction costs. The First Nation contributed $12 million to the project, Hudson said.

“It’s a great day for us,” he said.