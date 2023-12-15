'It's Mother Nature': Unseasonably warm weather delays opening for Manitoba ski hills

What does a ski hill do when there is no snow? They make their own. But this year Mother Nature has not been cooperating.

Unseasonably warm winter weather has pushed back the opening for all of Manitoba's ski and snowboard hills.

"This year has presented new challenges in the way of the things we can't control, which is the weather," said Caleigh Christie, the general manager of the Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes and Falcon Trails Resort in the Whiteshell.

Right across the province, Manitoba has been seeing warmer-than-usual temperatures for this time of year. On Thursday, several areas in northern parts of the province actually broke decades-old temperature records.

It's been less than ideal for resorts that rely on snow.

The Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes has had to push its anticipated opening day from Dec. 16, back to Dec. 23.

"We're always ready for that, it's not unusual to have to kind of fly by the seat of our pants this time of the year," Christie said, adding typically the resort's slopes are able to open in mid-December, but it changes every year.

To be able to make their own snow, Christie said they need temperatures to hover around -10 C. So far this year, she said they have had about four to five days of snow-making, and will need another four or five to fully open.

The snow making machines at work at Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes and Falcon Trails Resort in the Whiteshell. (Source: Falcon Ridge Ski Slopes)

"The best-case scenario for us is a super cold November and the first half of December we can make tons of snow and then -10 C for the rest of the winter," she said. "I know that's never going to happen, but that would be a utopia."

On the other side of the province, close to the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, Asessippi Resort officially kicked off its season Friday. It is the first of Manitoba's ski hills to open.

"I walked into the building at about 8:15 (a.m.) and there was a row of about six kids all geared up, ready to go, just smiling," said the resort's assistant Manager Shannon Johnston.

Asessippi's opening day still came a week later than originally planned. Like Falcon Ridge, Asessippi relies almost solely on its snow-making machines.

"Every year is different and we never know what's going to happen. It's Mother Nature, right?"

Johnston said their opening day usually fluctuates depending on the weather – it is something the team at Asessippi is used to.

"We're tracking the weather daily, hourly. That's kind of what we do here," she said.

Johnston said they have had about four full days of snow-making so far, and are hopeful for more chilly days to continue opening runs.

WHEN WILL SKI HILLS OPEN IN MANITOBA

It's a bit of a wait for Manitoba's other ski and snowboarding hills.

Holiday Mountain Resort in southern Manitoba has had to push its opening day back to Thursday, Dec. 21. Updates are being posted on the Holiday Mountain Resort website.

Springhill Winter Sports Park, located northeast of Winnipeg along the Red River Floodway, has yet to announce its opening date for the season.

Ski Valley, near Minnedosa, says it has been making snow on-again-off-again due to the warm weather. It doesn't have a firm opening day set yet.

No opening dates are specified yet for the Mystery Mountain Winter Park, just north of Thompson and the Thunderhill Ski Area near Swan River. CTV News has reached out to the parks to confirm their opening dates.

The Stony Mountain Ski Area, north of Winnipeg, will be closed for the 2023-24 winter season.

At Falcon Ridge, Christie said the team is hard at work and excited for the day they can open up their slopes.

"We are anticipating our customers (to) come and fly in at the door."