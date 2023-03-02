'It's scary': Manitoba experiencing testosterone shortage

Pharmacies are struggling to fulfill testosterone prescriptions, a concern for Manitobans who depend on it.

Hayden Schneider has been using testosterone since 2017. For the first time this winter - he couldn't get his prescription.

"Very scary,” Schneider said. “So it’s like no one has any you've got to like try and find who has like some behind their shelves."

Testosterone injections are used by people to regulate the hormone for things like increasing energy, improving moods, or for gender affirmation.

The Province of Manitoba covers injectable and oral formulations of testosterone. A spokesperson for the province says it is experiencing some shortages.

Shortages include:

• Delatestryl (testosterone enanthate) 200mg/mL

• PMS- testosterone 40mg capsules

• Taro- testosterone 40mg capsules

• Depo- testosterone 100mg/mL

Because of this, the Province says it’s temporarily covering the compounded testosterone 40mg capsule.

Schneider says he's been off testosterone by choice before, but it has major effects on his mental health.

"Sometimes you could get really suicidal,” he said “It’s dangerous."

Schneider was able to get a replacement prescription from his doctor - but it also ran out.

Carey Lai, owner of Leila South Pharmacy, said the shortages are because manufacturers haven't recovered from pandemic stressors.

The shortage is being felt by Lai. He says they order testosterone - but it doesn't always come in.

“We have some alternative but unfortunately the alternatives are very sporadic where we would have to go from sometimes a different form of injection to even sometimes oral tablets,” Lai said.

It's become an increasing issue.

"We've seen it quite consistently especially over the last 12 months,” he said. “The trend is definitely all injectables."

Schneider said he is glad to have his usual prescription again - but is frustrated the shortages happen.

"It's scary to rely on medication just after that whole experience,” he said.