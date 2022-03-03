'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all money made in March to Ukraine

A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.

Alexander Davidovich is the owner of the Pinawa Motel and is also a Ukrainian immigrant who came to Canada in 2018.

He said seeing what has happened in his homeland as Russia invades Ukraine is extremely sad.

"It's pain. It's huge pain. It's shock, it's pain. It's impossible," Davidovich said.

He said he has a lot of family over in Ukraine including his mom and they are very scared of what is happening right now.

"I make all that I can to help move them from Ukraine to Poland or Romania, but unfortunately they can't go right now because it's a very dangerous situation."

Davidovich said he isn't able to get back to Ukraine to help so instead he is donating all the money that the motel makes for the month of March. The money will go toward supporting the Ukrainian army and doctors in Ukraine.

"All we ask from you is to come stay at the Pinawa Motel or purchase something at our gift shop," Davidovich wrote on the motel's Facebook page.

On top of donating all money earned, Davidovich said the motel is offering a spot for food trucks to set up on motel property free of charge, but he is asking the food trucks to donate 10 per cent of all profit to Ukrainian charities. Davidovich said he has already received several inquiries about the opportunity.

"For now, we are a non-profit motel. We don't need money. We need our people here, we need our relatives here. We are trying to save our people."

Davidovich said he has really been appreciative of the support in Manitoba and throughout Canada, adding the work all governments have been doing in the country to help Ukrainians is amazing.

"Canada and Canadians have never left Ukraine in trouble – we see it, we feel it and we highly appreciate it," Davidovich wrote on Facebook.