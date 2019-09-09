According to Elections Manitoba, voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the province. If you don’t already know where your voting station is, you can find out on the Elections Manitoba website.

Anyone looking to vote on Tuesday will need to bring one piece of government issued ID or two other pieces of ID.

If you have not registered to vote, you will still be able to vote on Tuesday. People looking to vote who are not on the voters list will be asked to take an oath, in addition to showing ID.

Registered voters who do not have ID also have the option of getting someone to vouch for them.

In order to be eligible to vote in the provincial election you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Manitoba for at least six months before the election.

Elections Manitoba also provides accessible voting options for anyone who may not be able to attend a voting station in person.

