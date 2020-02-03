DAUPHIN -- Hundreds of residents from the City of Dauphin and the surrounding Parkland area have poured into a town hall meeting with questions and worries after hearing the province is closing down the Dauphin Correctional Centre.

On Monday night over 500 people headed to the Parkland Recreation Complex in Dauphin. It was standing room only, with many being told there was no more room. Those who could not attend the meeting because of space were able to watch a live stream of the town hall.

The meeting comes after a sudden decision from the province that it would be closing the correctional centre in May, saying the jail was no longer meeting modern needs.

“It took us by complete shock,” Chris Geisel, MGEU Dauphin Jail Local President, told CTV News.

“It was complete devastation to the people that are working there and just a wide range of emotions from disbelief.”

The jail is one of Dauphin’s largest employers, providing 80 positions in the community of around 8,000 people.

Geisel said the decision has had a ripple effect, not just affecting the employees, but also their families and the community.

“It’s tough on everyone for sure,” Geisel said.

Geisel said the information they have received little information from the province, and many employees at the jail do not know if they will have a job when the jail is closed in May.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Justice said representatives would be attending the meeting.

The community is also planning a march on Tuesday in addition to the town hall meeting.

CTV News will update this story.