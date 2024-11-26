'It would mean a recession': Premier Kinew speaks on Trump's tariff threat
Tariffs on Canadian goods headed to the United States would mean a recession in Manitoba.
That is how Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew feels about comments from president-elect Donald Trump Monday.
Monday evening, Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico the first day he takes office. Trump said he wants the two countries to deal with border issues, like drugs and migrants.
When asked about the situation Tuesday, Premier Kinew said this could really impact the province.
"The bottom line is it would mean a recession in our province, and we can't have that happen, especially as we're starting to make progress on health care, education, and making a lot of good investments," said Kinew.
The premier said the drug trade in Manitoba and Canada is something that needs to be addressed even without the threat of tariffs, so actions need to be taken to show the incoming administration that the province and country are serious.
"Manitobans want something done about drugs. So if we can tackle a major public safety issue that also helps the trade conversation with the US, I think it seems like a necessary step forward."
Kinew noted Manitoba trades with a number of states, from border states like North Dakota and Minnesota to states further south like Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, and California.
According to a third quarter report from the province, 73 per cent of all Manitoba exports go to the United States, which accounts for $11.1 billion.
"So this really is an important time for us to show to an American audience that when it comes to trade, Manitoba is good for your jobs, good for your economy, and for this new administration, we have to show that we're serious about security."
Kinew also touched on the fact that more RCMP officers need to be hired to help with this problem. He said if more boots are on the ground, it will help bring the hammer down on those in the drug trafficking networks.
The premier plans on meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday and will share his thoughts on the topic and what needs to be done.
In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg, Keystone Agricultural Producers President Jill Verwey said any tariff would hurt Manitoba farmers.
"Anything that impedes the free flow of goods in between Canada and the US, in particular those agri-food exports from Manitoba which amounted to $4.53 billion in 2023 alone, would be detrimental to Manitoba farmers," she said.
"As our largest trading partner, Canada’s relationship with the US is one that is mutually beneficial for our heavily integrated economies. KAP supports the call from Canada’s premiers for the federal government to urgently strike a First Ministers’ meeting to strategize on future relations with the incoming US administration.”
More details to come.
BREAKING 'Good news': Biden applauds Israel, Hezbollah ceasefire deal
Biden calls Israel and Hezbollah ceasefire 'good news' as sides come to terms on agreement to pause fighting.
Loonie tanks after Trump threatens tariffs on Canadian goods
The Canadian dollar fell to its lowest level since May 2020 after Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods shipped to the United States once he takes office in January.
As Trump vows major tariff hike, a look at what the U.S. imports from Canada
Some Canadian products could face huge tariffs on the first day of Donald Trump's administration in January. Here’s a quick look at what the U.S. imports from Canada.
Canadian government suspends contracts with Boissonnault's former company
The medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault has been suspended from bidding on or entering into contracts with the Government of Canada.
DEVELOPING Follow live: Notorious killer Paul Bernardo seeks parole
Paul Bernardo, one of Canada’s most notorious killers, is seeking parole at the medium security La Macaza Institution in Quebec. He was transferred there from an Ontario maximum-security prison last year, to significant public outcry.
Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance
Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of "A Christmas Carol" at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.
Quebec premier says more arrests 'urgent' after violent Montreal protest
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting pressure on the Montreal police to arrest everyone involved in an anti-NATO protest that turned violent last week.
They thought they'd found Amelia Earhart's plane. Instead, the search continues
The disappearance of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart more than 87 years ago has remained one of the most captivating mysteries in history, with a handful of explorers devoted to scouring the seas for any clue to her final whereabouts.
DEVELOPING Trudeau confirms premiers meeting, Poilievre calls Trump tariff threat 'unjustified'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be convening a meeting of all of Canada's premiers 'this week' to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's intent to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, if border issues aren't addressed.
