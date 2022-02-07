Jack Frost Challenge encourages winter activities
A week-long challenge is calling on all Manitobans to get outside and embrace winter to improve both personal health and the health of the environment.
The Jack Frost Challenge looks to inspire active modes of transportation by giving teams or individuals a cumulative 130-kilometre goal for the week.
“The goal is to really just get outside, enjoy our cold weather and have some fun no matter what the weather is,” said Kris Kuzdub, the sustainable transportation coordinator at the Green Action Centre.
The teams can be as large as five, meaning each person would have an individual goal of 26 km. More ambitious people can take on the whole challenge all by themselves.
Kuzdub said the challenge can lead to an improvement in people’s mental health and can build some long-term habits that can positively affect the environment.
For a little encouragement, prizes are being offered. They range from a staycation to doughnuts and cater to all age groups. Participants are eligible for many of them just by taking part.
To reach the target goal of 130 kilometres, everything is on the table, as long it is outside.
“Any outdoor physical activity counts,” said Kuzdub. “Maybe you are a summer biker and want to try winter biking it’s a great week to do it. You can shovel snow. We’ve had a lot of it. Build snow forts. Pretty much anything outside, skate, ski, have fun with it.”
There will be an official kickoff at The Forks on Sunday, Feb. 13, where people will have an opportunity to test out some fat and ice bikes.
Included in the registration are Passports to Winter Fun which offer up discounts to local businesses, additional prizes, and ideas to help people reach their goal.
It is free to participate and you can sign up online.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 11:30 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa in state of emergency, fuel seized as truckers vow to stay on
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
Higher vaccination rates lead to more hospitalizations among the vaccinated, experts say
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
NDP calling for emergency debate on trucker convoy
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for the House of Commons to hold an emergency debate on the ongoing trucker convoy standoff in downtown Ottawa, while Mayor Jim Watson is calling for the prime minister to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.
Ottawa residents, honking protesters scheduled to clash in court
An Ontario court is scheduled to hear arguments in a proposed multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit by Ottawa residents who want protesters encamped in their downtown to stop honking their horns.
Canada tops Russia after refusing to take the ice over COVID-19 results
Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in Olympic women's hockey Monday featured the strange visual of players on both teams wearing masks under their cages after a delayed puck drop.
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 3 of Beijing Olympics
Here's a look at some of the 2022 Winter Games events you may have missed overnight on day 3 in Beijing.
Have you lost friends over the convoy protests? We want to hear from you.
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians who have had friendships severed due to disagreements over the convoy protests.
Tanya Tagaq says her patience has run out for 'complacent' Canadians
Tanya Tagaq says her new album 'Tongues' is a reminder to Canadians they can no longer "turn their head" to the atrocities inflicted on Indigenous Peoples.
Regina
-
Regina convoy protest departs Albert St. as police step in
Regina police blocked off Albert Street to traffic Sunday night as tow trucks were called in to remove vehicles that remained parked on the street as part of a protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Pats' Bedard trending following highlight-reel between-the-legs goal
Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard was trending online after netting a show stopping goal during a Sunday matchup against the Calgary Hitmen.
-
First few days of Frost Festival draw big crowds
The first weekend of Regina’s first ever Frost Festival saw crowds of people across the city enjoying winter.
Saskatoon
-
Ottawa in state of emergency, fuel seized as truckers vow to stay on
Ottawa is in a state of emergency as the trucker protest continues to paralyze parts of the nation's capital. Some businesses and public buildings remain closed as trucks and personal vehicles continue to make parts of the downtown core inaccessible.
-
Sask. COVID-19 dashboard goes dark in transition to 'Living with COVID'
The Saskatchewan government pulled the plug on its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday.
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Huntsville OPP searching for cigarette thieves
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a Huntsville business and stole a large number of cigarettes.
-
Several people arrested for bringing gas to 'Freedom Convoy' demonstrators in Ottawa, police say
Demonstrators have been using vehicles, wagons and sleds to transport gasoline cans and propane canisters to trucks inside the 'red zone' around Parliament Hill.
-
Higher vaccination rates lead to more hospitalizations among the vaccinated, experts say
Fully vaccinated people account for the majority of daily new hospitalizations in most provinces, but experts say the risk of hospitalization is actually higher among those who are unvaccinated. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts from across the country to understand why.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
There were more than 32,700 known active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and melty all week
The melt kicked into high gear on Sunday and it'll continue all week.
-
Fort McMurray councillor faces call for investigation of Indigenous comments
Councillors in Fort McMurray have called on their integrity commissioner to investigate allegations that one of their members accused Indigenous people of coming to the city to get drunk and fight.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 2,155, number of ICU patients remains at 486
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.
-
Visitor restrictions begin to ease today in Ontario long-term care homes
Ontario long-term care residents can start taking social trips and see more caregivers as of today.
-
Ottawa police dispute Ford government claim that 1,500 police officers were deployed to help
The Ottawa Police Service is disputing the number of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers dispatched to help the city deal with a protest-turned-occupation that's dragged on for more than a week.
Calgary
-
Municipal input needed before Alberta eases COVID-19 restrictions: Gondek
Calgary's mayor says a meeting with municipal leaders needs to happen before Alberta lifts restrictions.
-
3 dead in Siksika Nation house fire
Three members of the Siksika Nation are dead following a devastating house fire on the nation east of Calgary.
-
WestJet cancels 20 per cent of March flights as travel restrictions, test requirements continue
WestJet has again made significant cuts to its flight schedules as the airline continues to navigate the barriers facing air travel due to COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Police ready if trucker convoy returns to Quebec City, three arrested on weekend
Quebec police (SPVQ) said there were no major incidents and that the 'freedom convoy' outside of the National Assembly was peaceful though SPVQ officers handed out 122 general infractions, 48 parking tickets, and arrested three people on Saturday. One vehicle was towed.
-
Max Parrot captures Canada's 1st gold at Beijing Olympics, Mark McMorris bronze in slopestyle
Canada's Maxence Parrot captured Canada's first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing with a top performance in snowboarding slopestyle while Mark McMorris captured bronze on Monday.
-
Quebec reports slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 20 new deaths
After reporting back-to-back drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, Quebec said Monday that the total number of people in hospital rose slightly by 14 in the last 24 hours.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief says he won't resign as trucker protest drags on
Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says he has no plans to resign amid criticism of his handling of the trucker protests that have occupied the city’s downtown for more than a week.
-
LIVE AT 1 P.M.
LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Ottawa mayor calls on feds to appoint mediator to help end 'Freedom Convoy' protests
Ottawa's mayor is calling on the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to appoint a mediator in an effort to end the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation in the city's downtown.
-
Police target fuel supply for 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration in Ottawa
Protesters say police seized 3,200 litres of fuel during a raid at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road Sunday evening.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of vehicles ride through Halifax in 'Freedom Convoy'
Hundreds of decorated vehicles paraded through Halifax as part of a "Freedom Convoy" in protest of vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday.
-
N.B. reports one additional death due to COVID-19 on Sunday
New Brunswick reported one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 95 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday
Nova Scotia is reporting a total of 95 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit on Sunday. This includes 13 people in the ICU.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 2,155, number of ICU patients remains at 486
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped again on Monday as the number of patients in the ICU with the disease remained stable.
-
Local business owners happy to get back to work after latest wave of restrictions
Following the first full weekend since indoor businesses reopened to the public, local owners said things are running smoothly.
-
Road closed for hydro repair near West Montrose
Waterloo regional police say a portion of Katherine Street is closed near West Montrose while crews conduct hydro repairs in the area.
Vancouver
-
Drinking in Vancouver parks: Board considering another pilot project
The Vancouver Park Board is considering another pilot project allowing alcohol consumption in city parks, more than three years after it began attempting to tackle the issue.
-
B.C. floods: Governments to announce recovery plan for agriculture industry
A recovery package is expected to be announced Monday for British Columbia's agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. Health Ministry to release 3 days' worth of data
B.C.'s Health Ministry will release the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with data from the last three days expected to show whether hospitalization rates are continuing to decline.
Vancouver Island
-
Researchers race to study probiotic before white-nose syndrome spreads to B.C. bats
Researchers say a deadly fungus that has nearly wiped out a North American bat species hasn't yet spread to British Columbia, giving them valuable time to study whether probiotics prevent the disease.
-
Victoria considers pilot project to minimize conflict with off-leash dogs on Dallas Road
The waterfront park along Dallas Road is one of Victoria's most popular places to take a peaceful walk, but some users say things are anything but peaceful along the grassy stretch from Cook Street to Clover Point because of off-leash dogs.
-
B.C. floods: Governments to announce recovery plan for agriculture industry
A recovery package is expected to be announced Monday for British Columbia's agriculture industry after devastating floods last November.