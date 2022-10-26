Jeff Browaty has been re-elected in North Kildonan

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Jeff Browaty has been re-elected city councillor of Winnipeg's North Kildonan ward.

This will be Browaty's fifth term, making him the longest-serving city councillor at 16 years. He beat out one opponent, Andrew Podolecki, to win the seat.

Browaty said homelessness was a key issue for people in his ward this campaign. He also focused on addiction issues, and crime and safety.