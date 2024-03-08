Jets acquiring Toffoli from Devils

It appears the Winnipeg Jets are loading up for the playoffs.

The team announced on Friday the acquisition of forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. In return, the Jets handed over a second-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2024. New Jersey will also be retaining 50 per cent of Toffoli’s remaining salary.

Toffoli was in his first season with the Devils after being acquired from the Calgary Flames in the offseason.

In 61 games this season with New Jersey, Toffoli has tallied 26 goals and 44 points.

The Jets will be Toffoli’s sixth stop in his NHL career and the fourth Canadian team he has played for.

In his entire career, Toffoli has played 794 games, scored 253 goals and managed 510 points.

He has also played in 88 playoff games, scoring 18 goals and 44 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the L.A. Kings in the 2013-14 season.

Toffoli does have some familiarity with the Jets’ roster as he played with Sean Monahan in both junior with the Ottawa 67’s and one season with the Calgary Flames.

He also played with the Alex Iafallo when he was with the Kings.