WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Fire destroys Logan Avenue building

    A commercial building on Logan Avenue was demolished following a fire on June 30, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg) A commercial building on Logan Avenue was demolished following a fire on June 30, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A commercial building on Logan Avenue has been reduced to rubble after a fire tore through the structure Sunday evening.

    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded to the building, formally Jimmy Diesel Parts Company, at the corner of Logan Avenue and Beacon Street shortly before 6 p.m.

    Fire crews tackled the blaze from the outside as heavy smoke and flames created dangerous conditions. According to a news release, firefighters launched a defensive attack using hand lines and aerial ladder trucks.

    The city said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

