WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose will be sporting some new Indigenous logos on their jerseys at their games next weekend.

The logos, designed by Leticia Spence from Cross Lake First Nation, Man., were unveiled Friday morning at Neeginan Centre in Winnipeg.

The new-look is in celebration of the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).

"Today you saw the enthusiasm about Indigenous and non-Indigenous people coming together to celebrate collective history and heritage," said Kevin Chief, the co-founder of WASAC. "I think we see how sport, how culture, how young people can help us do that. This jersey unveiled today represents that."

The Winnipeg Jets will wear their new jerseys during the pre-game skate on Jan. 17, and The Manitoba Moose will wear the jerseys for the entire game on Jan. 18.

It’s the second year the two sports organizations have joined together for the Indigenous Appreciation Campaign, but this will be the first time the logos will be worn on the ice.

"The response from the community was so great, the next natural step was to put it on the logo," said John Olffert, president and COO of True North Sports and Entertainment.

Indigenous youth from Shamattawa, Lac Brochet, Pauingassi, Duck Bay and Oxford House will attend games and take part in events that promote diversity and inclusiveness in hockey.

While the jerseys will not be available for sale this year, True North said there will be an NHL auction online for the new look. It will run from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, with the proceeds of the auction going towards WASAC.

True North said other WASAC merchandise will be available for sale.