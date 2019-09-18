Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is believed to be weighing his future in the NHL amid news he is taking a personal leave of absence, according to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie said Byfuglien is pondering his options and there’s no known timeline for when he will make a decision.

A TSN article said neither Byfuglien nor his agent Ben Hankinson responded to McKenzie’s request for a comment.

Last Friday TSN broke the news that the 34-year-old will be taking a leave of absence, with Jets’ general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff confirming the information to CTV Morning Live.

"Not a lot of details are going to be released on it. Obviously it is a personal type of thing. But his family's fine, he's fine," said Cheveldayoff. “We had some conversations, and in the conversations he indicated that he needed some personal time, of which we certainly grant.”

The defenceman was drafted in 2003 by the Chicago Blackhawks. He is a veteran of 869 NHL games, and had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games with the Jets last season.

