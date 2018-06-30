

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets have dealt veteran backup netminder Steve Mason to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal finalized on Saturday.

Mason along with forward Joel Armia and a pair of draft picks were traded to the Habs in exchange for defenceman Simon Bourque.

With the move the Jets shed Mason’s $4.1M salary, and free up much needed cap space as they look to re-sign some key players.

Armia had his best season to date finishing the year 12 goals and a total of 29 points in 79 games.

As for Bourque, he was selected in the sixth round by the Canadiens back in 2015. He registered three assists in 46 games for the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

The trade comes on the heels of the start of the NHL Free Agency as the Jets look to clear cap space to re-sign forward Paul Stastny.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has previously stated that re-signing the veteran forward is a top the list following a strong playoff performance in which he registered 15 points in 17 games.

Stastny’s contract comes off the books making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He’s expected to command a figure close to the $6.6M he made this past season.

The Jets will need to resign defenceman Josh Morrissey, Jacob Trouba and Conor Hellebuyck who are all restricted free agents.