Winnipeg looking for feedback on future of Graham Avenue

The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.

On Wednesday, the city announced it is holding an open house where Winnipeggers can learn about the vision for Graham, view the draft CentrePlan 2050, and speak with the project team.

Winnipeg will also be putting out an online survey for residents to give their feedback on the proposed plan for Graham Avenue. The survey will be available on May 23.

The open house will take place on May 15 at the Millennium Library from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vision for Graham Avenue

According to the city, during the public engagement process for CentrePlan 2050, the project team identified a need for Graham Avenue to focus on pedestrians, and allow for activities, events and celebrations.

In May 2023, Winnipeg began asking residents about their priorities for the downtown area to begin forming CentrePlan 2050. The current draft incorporates public feedback, as well as input from stakeholders.

The draft CentrePlan 2050 will be brought to council for approval in the coming months. It can be viewed online.