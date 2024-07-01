Jets sign two goalies on first day of NHL free agency

A familiar face is returning to the Winnipeg Jets crease for the next two seasons.

On Monday, the Jets announced the signing of goaltender Eric Comrie on a two-year contract.

The club initially drafted Comrie in 2013 and he’s the Manitoba Moose’s all-time leader in games played, wins and saves. In a Jets jersey, Comrie has a record of 12-8-1 with a shutout and a 2.94 GAA in 24 games.

Comrie, an Edmonton native, has also suited up for Detroit, New Jersey, and Buffalo at the NHL level. Last season with the Sabres, Comrie went 2-7 with a 3.69 GAA in 10 games.

Comrie’s salary comes in at $825,000 per season.

The Jets also signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a one-year contract worth $1 million.

The Finnish netminder played 37 games for the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks last season. He posted a 7-24-3 record with one shutout and a 3.64 GAA. Kahkonen was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2014.

Meanwhile, four former Jets found new homes on the first day of NHL free agency.

Goaltender Laurent Broissoit signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year contract; Centre Sean Monahan inked a five-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets; Winger Tyler Toffoli is heading to San Jose for four years; and defenceman Brenden Dillon is off to New Jersey on a four-year deal.