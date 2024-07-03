Police warning public about 'high risk' sex offender who is evading officers

Police are looking for a sex offender wanted for breaching conditions imposed on him when he was released from prison in June.

RCMP are searching for 33-year-old Clay Byron Starr, who also goes by Chad Crate, Clayton Starr, Richard Starr, Clay Richard, and Byron Richard.

He was released from federal custody on June 20, and is supposed to live in Sandy Bay First Nation. However, RCMP said Starr has been evading police and is believed to visit both Winnipeg and Brandon.

“He is considered violent and should not be confronted,” Mounties said in a news release Wednesday. “Starr is considered to be a high risk to re-offend and females are at risk of sexual violence.”

Starr is described as six feet tall, 262 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his nose and chin, tattooed lettering on his neck, and sleeve tattoos on each arm.

According to a Manitoba Justice release, Starr was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October 2013 for sexual assault, forcible confinement, and other charges. He was released from prison on June 20.

Anyone with information on Starr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manitoba High Risk Sex Offender Unit or Crime Stoppers.