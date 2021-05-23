WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are set to clash again Sunday night in their best-of-seven series, as Game 3 switches to Winnipeg.

The Jets were able to take a 2-0 series lead thanks to a 1-0 overtime win in Game 2, Paul Stastny with the game winner.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck getting the 38-save shutout, which dropped his goals against average to 0.48 and his save percentage is .986.

The Oilers will look to get their two superstars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, on the scoresheet, as they have been pointless through the first two games.

Puck drop is at 6:30 CST. Follow all the tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage here and on CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca and CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

