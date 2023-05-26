Joe Pavelski scores on OT power play, Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 to avoid West sweep
Joe Pavelski admits that he probably appreciates the big playoff goals more the later he gets in his career. But they all still feel just as good, and his latest kept the season alive for the Dallas Stars.
"Just really living in the moment," Pavelski said. "A tremendous feeling for sure, and glad we could play another game, and go from there and try to extend it."
The 38-year-old Pavelski scored on a power play at 3:18 of overtime -- a one-timer from the middle of the left circle to the far post -- and the Stars avoided a sweep in the Western Conference Final with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
Jason Robertson scored twice for his first career multigoal playoff game for Dallas, which played without suspended captain Jamie Benn.
"We're looking for goals and that's kind of my responsibility I put on myself," Robertson said. "I know these playoffs have been tough. ... I was able to get the bounces that we needed tonight."
Jake Oettinger had 37 saves, two nights after the 24-year-old Stars goalie was pulled 7:10 into Game 3 after allowing three goals on five shots.
The Stars had the man advantage in overtime after Brayden McNabb's high-sticking penalty on Ty Dellandrea. Fifty seconds into the power play, Pavelski scored on a pass from Miro Heiskanen. They won for the first time in their five OT games this postseason -- Vegas won the first two games of this series past regulation.
It was only the second Vegas penalty of the game, both high-sticking calls against McNabb. His penalty on Pavelski late in the first period set up the power play when Robertson scored his first goal with some nifty stickwork.
Pavelski, in his 15th NHL season and still looking for his first Stanley Cup, scored his ninth goal in 12 games this postseason, but his first in five games. He has 73 career postseason goals -- the most for U.S.-born players and the most among all active players.
"He's ageless. ... I've seen that movie over and over again. Never gets old," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "He lives for those moments and he wants to be in those situations. Always has, and delivers almost every time."
Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for his cross-check with his stick landing near the neck of Vegas captain Mark Stone in the first two minutes of Game 3 on Tuesday night. Benn also will miss Game 5 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Adin Hill had his five-game winning streak snapped. He made 39 saves, including a game-saver with his extended left leg without about two minutes left in regulation on rookie Fredrik Olofsson's swiping try in his first career playoff game.
"Our effort wasn't good enough. Closing a series is probably the hardest game in a series, right, so it just wasn't good enough from our group," Marchessault said. "It was still a one-goal game in overtime. It was right there for us."
Karlsson and Marchessault are among six of the original Vegas players still on the team from the inaugural 2017-18 season that ended with the Knights playing for the Stanley Cup, though they lost in five games to the Washington Capitals after winning the first game.
Vegas missed a chance to complete a sweep, a night after the Florida Panthers finished off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.
Vegas took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period when Marchessault, after whacking his stick on the back of Ryan Suter in front of the net, scored on a pass between the Stars defenseman's legs from McNabb, another original Golden Knight.
Robertson's tying goal late in that period came on a ricochet off the back board just seconds after he had another shot hit the post. That was the fourth goal of this series, and sixth in the playoffs, after this regular season becoming the first Dallas player with a 100-point season.
On his first goal late in the first that tied it 1-1, Robertson deflected Heiskanen's shot from just inside the blue line up into the air. As Hill was trying to secure the puck into his glove, Robertson knocked it free and then reached around and swiped the puck into the net with his stick parallel to the ice.
With former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and wrestling great Ric Flair both in the building wearing Stars jerseys Dallas was avoided being swept in the playoffs for the first time since 2001 against St. Louis in the second round. This was the Stars' 21st playoff series since then.
The Golden Knights scored first again -- though not like those three quick goals in Game 3 that led to the earliest exit ever for Oettinger.
Karlsson pushed the puck up and skated to the front of the net after passing to Nicolas Roy, whose pass through traffic went off a Dallas stick before Reilly Smith got it just inside the right circle and took a shot. Karlsson's deflection past Oettinger only 4:17 into the game was his eighth goal this postseason.
"There were a lot of rush chances," said Smith, also with Vegas since the beginning. "I don't think we did a good enough job of making it difficult on them. So we get another opportunity in two days."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Celine Dion cancels all concerts scheduled through to spring 2024
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Three cheetah cubs die in India amid sweltering heat wave
Three cheetah cubs born to a big cat that was brought to India from Africa last year died in central India's Kuno National Park in the past week, forest officials said, as a heat wave in the region sent temperatures soaring.
5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023
There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.
Regina
-
Canadian Tire security guard charged with assaulting a customer in Regina
A security guard working at Canadian Tire has been charged with assault following an altercation with a customer.
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
Local baton twirlers qualify for World Championships
Four members of Regina’s Sundown Optimist Baton Group (SOBG) have qualified to compete for Canada at the World Baton Twirling Championships in Liverpool, England this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
-
Federal minister announces $7.6 million for Sask. business and training programs
Federal Minister Dan Vandal was in Saskatoon today announcing more than $7.6 million in funding for businesses and training programs in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
-
Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison
A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Political divisiveness a threat to Alberta economy, business groups say
As the Alberta election campaign heads into its final days, business groups are warning that increased divisiveness and political extremism poses a threat to the province's economic future.
-
'Such is life': Ukrainian newcomer released from hospital, staying positive after random stabbing
Ukrainian newcomer Ivan Pylypchuck isn't one to hold a grudge - even after literally being stabbed in the back.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing child found dead in town east of Toronto
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Calgary
-
UCP leader warns voters against re-electing Rachel Notley and NDP at Calgary rally
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith continually linked her NDP opponent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an election rally Thursday night.
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
-
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Montreal
-
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
-
Man, 52, shot and injured in the West Island
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 52-year-old man was shot and injured early Friday morning in Pointe-Claire, in the West Island.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
Ottawa
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Maintenance work closes Halifax's MacKay Bridge this weekend
The MacKay Bridge is scheduled to be closed this weekend while engineers and maintenance crews complete routine work and inspections on the aging bridge.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
Vancouver
-
Non-market housing 'renaissance'? Ownership options growing in B.C.
Home ownership is out of reach for many British Columbians in the face of ever-rising prices, but non-traditional options are becoming an increasingly attractive prospect – despite the caveats.
-
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
-
A dangerous situation: Why truckers are worried about encampments at B.C. rest stops
Truckers say provincial rest stops turned make-shift RV parks and encampments are creating a safety hazard for drivers in B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Police give all clear after intruder situation in Langford
Mounties have reopened streets in a rural area north of Langford after police responded to a report of an intruder entering someone's home on Thursday afternoon.
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
Eby close to calling byelections in ridings once held by former premier, minister
Premier David Eby says British Columbia's legislature will have two new members this fall after he calls byelections in vacant ridings once held by former premier John Horgan and cabinet minister Melanie Mark.