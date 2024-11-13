'It's great to be a fan in Manitoba': Bombers, Jets success creating excitement throughout Winnipeg

Excitement can be felt throughout Winnipeg these days as both the Winnipeg Jets and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been dominating.

The Jets are sitting atop the NHL with a record of 15-1 – the fastest a team has ever reached the 15-win mark in league history – and the Bombers are heading to their 5th straight Grey Cup this weekend in Vancouver.

"It's great to be a fan in Manitoba right now," said Bombers fan Sue Henderson.

Henderson has been a season ticket holder since 1985, and she's excited about this era of success for the team.

"They're my life. My emotions are up and down with the Bombers if they win or lose."

But her emotions haven't been down much lately, and the same can be said for Jets fans in the city.

"It's like nothing but good news for us here in Manitoba right now," said Jets fan Janet Stefaniuk. "We're really up there with the competitive sports in the NHL and CFL. So that's pretty awesome."

The success on the ice is creating a special feeling off of it.

"I worked the game on Saturday, and I have to say the atmosphere was electric," said Sean Kavanagh, the senior director of communications for True North Sports and Entertainment.

"The staff working the game that night, we were looking at each other in the eyes, and it was almost like you didn't have to say it. You knew it."

Ben Schellenberg, an associate professor at the University of Manitoba, is doing research about sports fans and how their passion can either be a force for good or bad in their lives.

"The better the team is doing, the more this topic is front of mind for people," said Schellenberg.

"You're almost cheering for yourself. You are on the ice because this team is kind of part of who you are. So that's why we see this strong connection to teams, even lifelong connections.

Hans Stasiuk is one of those lifelong blue and gold fans. He has been a season ticket holder since 1979, a multi-generational family of fans, and like many others, he believes Winnipeg is on the cusp of something special.

"I'm not going to call it a dynasty yet. Maybe after Sunday," said Stasiuk.

The Grey Cup can be seen on CTV on Sunday – the Blue Bombers do battle with the Toronto Argonauts.

The Jets will be back on the ice Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.