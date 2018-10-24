

CTV Winnipeg





Between the dates of October 15 and 21, 2018 the Winnipeg Police Services took part in a joint human trafficking project called Operation Northern Spotlight.

Police conducted proactive outreach to potential victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Efforts were also made to target potential offenders.

As a result of the operation police were able to identify 36 people between the ages of 18-48 who are believed to be sexually exploited and victims of human trafficking.

7 people between the ages of 19-56 were arrested for Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration and 7 vehicles were seized under the Highway Traffic Act for Prostitution offences.

Police ask that anyone with new information regarding human trafficking and sexual exploitation in Winnipeg to please contact the Counter Exploitation Unit (CEU) at 1-204-986-3464 or Email: WPS-CEU@winnipeg.ca.