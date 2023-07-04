Jones and Homan earn early berths at 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

OTTAWA -

The field at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts grew by two more teams Tuesday as Team Jennifer Jones and Team Rachel Homan had their spots confirmed by Curling Canada.

They will join defending champion Team Kerri Einarson at the Feb. 16-25 national women's curling championship at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre.

The Jones and Homan teams earned berths as pre-qualified teams based on their rankings from last season. Einarson previously secured her spot as the Canada entry by winning the 2023 Scotties crown in Kamloops, B.C.

Curling Canada announced changes to its qualification structure last April.

A fourth pre-qualified team -- based on 2023-24 rankings -- will join the three early entries and the 14 provincial/territorial champions at the playdowns.

The pre-qualified teams for the March 1-10 Brier at Regina's Brandt Centre will be announced next week.

Team Brad Gushue will return as defending champion after winning the national men's title last season in London, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2023.