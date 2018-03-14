Jennifer Jones and Jill Officer highlight this year’s class of inductees into the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made at a media conference at the Sport Manitoba building on Wednesday morning.

The other inductees include Peter Nicholls, the team skipped by Norm Houck in the 1980s, and the mixed team skipped by Hal Tanischuk in the 1970s. Cindy Maddock is going in as a builder.

Jones and Officer have won six Canadian championships together dating back to 2005, along with a world title in 2008 and an Olympic gold medal in 2014.

They’ll both be competing at the 2018 World Women’s Curling Championship in North Bay, Ont. which begins Saturday.

Officer had previously announced she will be taking a step back from competitive curling at the end of this season, but will stay on as alternate for Team Jones at major championships going forward.