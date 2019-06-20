

CTV Winnipeg





A judge’s decision is expected Thursday for the former police officer accused of pointing a shotgun at his female colleague’s crotch.

Former officer Leroy Gold is on trial for pointing the weapon and uttering threats from two alleged encounters with Const. Danielle Prefontaine in 2016.

She reported both incidents to superiors soon after and the professional standards unit investigated.

Gold, who said he spent 16 years on the force, was put on unpaid administrative leave and charged in July 2017. He was dismissed from the Winnipeg Police Service that September.

- With files from The Canadian Press