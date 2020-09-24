WINNIPEG -- A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Winnipeg foster home manager.

On Thursday evening, after less than a day of deliberations, an eleven-person jury passed a guilty verdict against Kane Moar, the man who has been accused in the killing of Ricardo Hibi on December 17, 2018.

Hibi was stabbed to death inside the foster home he ran for boys on McGee Street in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on December 17, 2018. The 34-year-old had a fiancée and son.

The verdict went ahead after one of the jurors was showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The remaining eleven members of the jury were sent home on Wednesday but were brought back to court on Thursday for deliberations.

-with files from CTV's Touria Izri