WINNIPEG -- The second-degree-murder trial into the death of Ricardo Hibi is going ahead with 11 jurors after one was discharged because he is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

The deliberations were set to begin Wednesday but were delayed after the juror was turned away at the entrance.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Vic Toews told the jury Thursday he received advice from public health that it is “safe and prudent to continue.”

“It is not prudent to wait any longer,” said Toews.

The juror was tested on Wednesday and is still waiting for the results.

Toews said even if the juror tests positive, it doesn’t mean the remaining jurors would need to self-isolate “given the steps” taken in the courtroom, which include physical distancing.

The judge is now giving jurors instructions to begin deliberating whether Kane Moar, 23, fatally stabbed Hibi, 34, at the foster home he ran for boys.

