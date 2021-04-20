WINNIPEG -- Some L’il Critters and vitafusion vitamins have been recalled because they may contain metal wire fragments, according to a Health Canada advisory.

Church and Dwight Canada Corporation has recalled certain lots of the children’s and adult vitamins manufactured between October 29 and November 3, 2020.

Health Canada said ingesting the metal fragments could result in damage to the digestive system. It said based on information received from the company, the fragments are small pieces of a stainless steel filter screen that failed during manufacturing. The fragments are visible, thin and flexible wires about 25 millimetres long.

The company was made aware of the fragments after receiving some customer complaints, but no injuries have been reported.

Health Canada advises people who have the vitamins to stop using the products and talk to their healthcare provider if they have taken the product and have concerns.

Any side effects should be reported to Health Canada.

Customers can also contact Church and Dwight Canada Corp. if they have any questions about the recall, or to obtain a refund before disposing of the product.

The number to call is 1-800-981-4710.