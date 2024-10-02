Labour action may disrupt some Manitoba health services

WINNIPEG
    Manitobans are being advised that potential labour action next week could disrupt community health services.

    A Tuesday news release from Shared Health says that residents living throughout much of the province may experience disruptions to some health services, including clinic appointments and home care services, if a planned job action by CUPE and MGEU-affiliated staff moves ahead.

    It notes that a strike would impact patients in the Winnipeg, Interlake-Eastern, Prairie Mountain and Southern Health-Santé Sud regions.

    In the event of a strike beginning on Oct. 8 at 6 a.m., essential service agreements will be implemented. Shared Health adds that efforts will be made to minimize disruptions; however, Manitobans should expect some changes to service, including the potential of cancellations.

    Notifications for impacted clients began last week. Clients whose home visits will be postponed or cancelled will be contacted by phone.

    Service priority will focus on ensuring Manitobans receive essential care, while some lower priority tasks will be offered less frequently or postponed.

    Shared Health notes that health system employers are committed to bargaining with both unions in hopes of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike.

