WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets will be without Patrik Laine tonight as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jets' Head Coach Paul Maurice confirmed the forward is day-to-day with an upper-body injury during a media availability on Monday.

During the first game of the season Laine had two goals including the game-winner against the Calgary Flames last Thursday.

“There wasn’t anything in the game that he was worried about. He was aware of it, but it was minor,” Maurice said. “Then he came out (in practice) and couldn’t warm it up. It couldn’t get to the point where he felt comfortable with it.”

Maurice said he does not believe it is a long-term injury.

“We won’t put him back in until he’s confident he can be the player that he was,” he said.

Maurice said Jansen Harkins will come into the lineup to deal with Laine’s injury, and Nikolaj Ehlers will be taking the ice for the Jets.

The Jets will play six games over the next nine days.

The puck drop for Monday’s game is at 6 p.m. CT.