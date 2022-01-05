Lanette Siragusa leaving role as Chief Nursing Officer

Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories